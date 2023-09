Superplasticizers Market Leading Global Companies And Regional Average Pricing Analysis By 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES,, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Superplasticizers Market By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Type (Lignosulphonates, Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde, Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde, Polycarboxylate Derivatives), By Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, Self-compacting Concrete, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global superplasticizers industry was valued at $9.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $19.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Growth in preference for precast concrete in the construction industry drives the superplasticizers market. However, the high cost of superplasticizers is likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, new product developments and technological advancements will present new growth opportunities for the global superplasticizers market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the superplasticizers market. This is owing to disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials, labor shortages, and delays in project timelines.

The period saw a decline in construction activities in several parts of the globe, leading to the reduced demand for plasticizers.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the superplasticizers market in another way. As many construction projects were delayed or canceled, the awareness regarding the importance of sustainable and resilient construction practices increased among consumers, leading to the rise in the demand for superplasticizers materials.

The liquid segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on form, the liquid segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global superplasticizers market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. Liquid superplasticizers are commonly used in the construction industry as a concrete admixture. They are added to the concrete mix to improve its workability, reduce the water-cement ratio, and increase its strength and durability.

The polycarboxylate derivatives segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on type, the polycarboxylate derivatives segment grabbed the highest share of nearly one-third of the superplasticizers market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. Polycarboxylate derivatives are utilized in infrastructure developments, such as roads, highways, and airport construction. They are used to make concrete mixtures that can endure heavy traffic, harsh weather, and other stressors involved with infrastructure building.

The ready-mix concrete segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on application, the ready-mix concrete segment grabbed the highest share of more than one-third of the superplasticizers market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. Ready-mix concrete is often used to form the foundation of buildings, bridges, and other structures. It can also be used to create structural components, such as beams, columns, and walls.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global superplasticizers market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the same segment is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The usage of superplasticizers in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by varireasons, including the need for stronger and more durable concrete structures, the growing demand for sustainable construction materials, and the increasing use of high-performance concrete in infrastructure projects in the region.

Leading Market Players

BASF SE

Sika AG

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

MAPEI

Tripolarcon Pvt Ltd.

Beijing Dongke United Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Arkema

CHRYSO

Enaspol A.S.

The report analyzes these key players of the global superplasticizers market. These players have adopted varistrategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

