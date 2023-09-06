Medsynaptic Partners With Concertai's Terarecon To Bring Advanced Visualization Offering To India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd, is excited to announce a reseller and service agreement with ConcertAI's TeraRecon for its advanced visualization solution, IntuitionTM.
Under the new agreement, Medsynaptic will serve as a key distributor in India for the vendor-agnostic medical imaging solution along with its Medsynapse RIS-PACS.
Intuition gives physicians the edge to deliver precise and timely diagnostic interpretations by semi-automating complex image post-processing through advanced workflows. Intuition also enables cross-department consolidation and can eliminate redundant solutions as its designed to deliver clinical decision support throughout the enterprise, including radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and vascular surgery.
The latest version of Intuition, 4.7, adds robust cardiovascular AV functionality through a new Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) workflow, updated Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) workflow, and varienhancements to streamline cardiac coronary imaging and pre-op planning. These tools provide interventionalists with enhanced visualizations, semi-automated measurements, flexible interaction capabilities, and interoperability designed to streamline procedural planning and eliminate the need for multiple AV solutions.
"With the addition of Intuition to Medsynaptic's offerings, clinicians will now have access to productivity-boosting collaboration tools and in-country service and support to ensure radiologists and cardiologists have the edge they need to deliver precise and timely diagnostic interpretations," said Dr. Ashish Dhawad, CEO of Medsynaptic. "We look forward to working with TeraRecon to deliver intelligent solutions to radiologists and cardiologists at every step."
"The relationship with Medsynaptic in India is one of the latest steps by ConcertAI's TeraRecon to offer mission critical solutions for global customers," says Dan McSweeney, President, TeraRecon. "We are thrilled to expand our work with Medsynaptic in the India markets to offer TeraRecon's best-in-KLAS advanced visualization solutions.
Read here , to learn more about the Structural Heart workflows and other functionalities within Intuition 4.7.
About Medsynaptic: Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd is the leading RIS-PACS (Picture Archival & Communications System) & Teleradiology company from India developing cutting edge Healthcare IT solutions. With a diverse product range and world class support and service, Medsynaptic is committed to developing new technologies and products which will make life easier for the healthcare professionals and deliver the best possible care to their patients. Medsynaptic has introduced several new technologies in the Indian market including VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), ZFP (Zero Footprint Viewer), Cloud PACS, Data mining, RT PACS etc. For more information, visitat
About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visitat
About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visitat or followon LinkedIn.
