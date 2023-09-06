Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

Magnesium alloys are alloys composed of magnesium-based and other elements. Magnesium alloys are the lightest structural metal materials used in the aircraft, spacecraft and rocket and missile manufacturing industries. Magnesium is lighter than aluminium, with a specific gravity of 1.8 and lower strength, only 200 to 300 MPa (20 to 30 kg/ square millimetre), and is mainly used to manufacture low-load parts.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Aerospace Magnesium Alloys, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Aerospace Magnesium Alloys. This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Magnesium Alloys in global, including the following market information:



Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (Kiloton) Global top five Aerospace Magnesium Alloys companies in 2022 (%)

Global key players of aerospace magnesium alloys include Luxfer MEL Technologies, Magontec, Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium, Shanxi Bada Magnesium, Smiths Metal, etc. The top three players hold a share over 58%. North America is the largest market, has a share about 39%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, with share 29% and 22%, separately. In terms of product type, Casting Alloys is the largest segment, occupied for a share of 50%, and in terms of application, Commercial has a share about 59 percent.

We surveyed the Aerospace Magnesium Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Casting Alloys Wrought Alloys

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Commercial Aircraft Military Aircraft

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Aerospace Magnesium Alloys revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Magnesium Alloys revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Magnesium Alloys sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Aerospace Magnesium Alloys sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Smiths Metal

Meridian

Luxfer MEL Technologies

Sumitomo Electric

Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation

Dynacast

Dead Sea Magnesium

Ka Shui International Holdings

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals

Regal Magnesium

Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Shanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral

Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Aerospace Magnesium Alloys, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Aerospace Magnesium Alloys manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Aerospace Magnesium Alloys in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Magnesium Alloys Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace

