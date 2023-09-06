Sararasa Expands Its Pellet Sales To Japan

SaraRBioindo Pte. Ltd. has agreed with Japanese Kanematsu Corporation to supply 10 000 tons of pellets in a single bulk shipment to the Japanese market early September. The value of this shipment is about 1.3 million euros. SaraRhas previously provided about 10 800 tons of pellets to Japan with container shipments through Kanematsu Corporation.

”This bulk shipment together with the container shipments last winter establishes SaraRas a qualified provider for the Japanese premium pellet market. Japan is known to be a stable and higher price market for pellet imports, and we are pleased about this opportunity to work together with Kanematsu Corporation in this contract", says SaraRasa's Director Mr. Ilari Koskelo.

Dovre Group Plc holds 19.9% of SaraRasa's shares and presents the ownership as a financial asset at fair value through profit and loss.