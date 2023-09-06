Zerofox Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

"We had a very strong quarter with new record highs in quarterly revenue, ARR, subscription customers, large customer adoption, and positive free cash flow for the first time,” said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox.“The strong demand for our external cybersecurity platform reflects the growing need and the trust we are building with our customers as we offer a single, consolidated approach to address cyber threats that are outside the perimeter and beyond the endpoint. Today's earnings announcement marks the fourth consecutive quarter beating our guidance. I am pleased with the momentum we have created in our first year as a public company and look forward to continuing that momentum in service of our customers in the years to come."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenue : Total revenue was $62.2 million.

Annual Recurring Revenue was $181.8 million.

Gross margin: GAAP gross margin was 30% and non-GAAP gross margin was 38%. GAAP subscription gross margin was 51% and non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 72%.

Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $16.2 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $4.8 million. Cash and Cash Equivalents were $28.8 million on July 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $500,000 from April 30, 2023.



Recent Highlights



Ended the quarter with 1,304 subscription customers, including 175 subscription customers with ARR greater than $100,000 – an increase of 35% year-over-year.

Created the external cybersecurity industry's first generative AI deployment leveraging large language models to provide more contextualized external cybersecurity alerts.

Added new on-demand response services, extending existing breach response services to include advanced capabilities in dark web monitoring, threat intelligence, and on-demand access to an experienced team to effectively investigate and remediate incidents as well as proactively mitigate future breaches.

Announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors, effective June 29, 2023: Paul Hooper, former CEO and current member of the board of directors of Gigamon, Inc.; Barbara Stewart, former CEO of AmeriCorps; and TerShea, former Vice President at Raytheon and Senior Executive at the National Security Agency.

Released the 2023 Brand Protection Trend Report, highlighting a 164% increase in digital threats targeting brands between the first and second quarters of 2023 driven by increased phishing, impersonations, fraud, and scams. Contributed the Attack Surface Management Open Asset Model and Open Asset Database to the open source OWASP Amass Project providing the security community, businesses, and government entities better visibility to their full external attack surface asset ecosystem.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company currently expects:



Revenue of $55.0 million to $57.0 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations of $6.2 million to $5.4 million.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the Company currently expects:



Revenue of $214.0 million to $217.0 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations of $27.0 million to $25.0 million.

ZeroFox has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP loss from operations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of ZeroFox's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations is not available without unreasonable effort.

Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and key business measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Measures.” A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below and is available on our Investor Relations website.

Note that the comparison to prior year GAAP operating results is not meaningful because the financial results for the prior year's period consist only of predecessor, ZeroFox, Inc. and do not include the operating results of IDX. Supplemental financial information that includes unaudited historical, stand-alone financial statements for ZeroFox and IDX is available on the Investor Relations website.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, boexposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements related to our anticipated financial results for our third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2024, growth opportunities in external cybersecurity and our progress to achieving profitability are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by ZeroFox or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with IDX and of the LookingGlass acquisition; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in the ZeroFox platform, the failure of the ZeroFox platform to block malware or prevent a security breach, misuse of the ZeroFox platform, or risks of product liability claims that would harm our reputation and adversely impact our business, operating results, and financial condition; if our enterprise platform offerings do not interoperate with our customers' network and security infrastructure, or with third-party products, websites or services, our results of operations may be harmed; we may not timely and cost-effectively scale and adapt our existing technology to meet our customers' performance and other requirements; our ability to introduce new products and solutions and features is dependent on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our success depends, in part, on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructure; we rely on third-party cloud providers to host and operate our platform, and any disruption of or interference with our use of these offerings may negatively affect our ability to maintain the performance and reliability of our platform which could cause our business to suffer; we rely on software and services from other parties; we have a history of losses, and we may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; if organizations do not adopt cloud, and/or SaaS-delivered external cybersecurity solutions that may be based on new and untested security concepts, our ability to grow our business and our results of operations may be adversely affected; we have experienced rapid growth in recent periods, and if we do not manage our future growth, our business and results of operations will be adversely affected; we face intense competition and could lose market share to our competitors, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations; competitive pricing pressure may reduce revenue, gross profits, and adversely affect our financial results; adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in customer spending, in either the private or public sector, including as a result of inflation and geopolitical uncertainty such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, may reduce demand for our platform or products and solutions, which could harm our business, financial condition and results of operations; the COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect our business, operating results, and financial condition; if we fail to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences, our ability to remain competitive could be impaired; one U.S. government customer accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues; and we rely heavily on the services of our senior management team.

Additional information concerning these, and other risks, is described under the“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of ZeroFox” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of IDX” sections of our final prospecfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 on April 12, 2023, in connection with our registration statement on Form S-1 and in subsequent prospecsupplements filed with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures and key business measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information and key business measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures and key business measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key business measures as tools for comparison.

A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Services Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Services Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP services gross profit and non-GAAP services gross margin as GAAP services gross profit and GAAP services gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, costs incurred for the Business Combination, and purchase accounting adjustments from the Business Combination.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as GAAP loss from operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, costs incurred for the Business Combination, purchase accounting adjustments from the Business Combination, and goodwill impairment charge.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

We define ARR as the annualized contract value of all recurring revenue related to contracts in place at the end of the reporting date assuming any contract is renewed on its existing terms. We continue to include ARR from customers whose term has expired within 90 days of the applicable measurement date for which we are actively negotiating renewal.

Subscription Customers

We define a subscription customer as any entity that has entered into a distinct subscription agreement for access to the ZeroFox platform or services for which the term has not ended or with which we are continuing to provide service and negotiating a renewal contract that expired within 90 days of the applicable measurement date. We do not consider our channel partners as customers, and we treat managed service security providers, who may purchase our offerings on behalf of multiple companies, as a single subscription customer.



