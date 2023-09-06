Hammerhead Energy Inc. Announces Increased 2023 Production Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based upon continued strong execution in the field with respect to both costs and performance, Hammerhead Energy Inc. (“Hammerhead” or the“Company”) (TSX: HHRS, HHRS.WT; NASDAQ: HHRS, HHRSW) is pleased to announce increased 2023 annual average production guidance of 41,500 boe/d3 from the previestimate of 40,200 boe/d. Crude oil production is estimated to be 35% of production from a prior estimate of 33%. Since coming on production August 6th, performance to date on the 12-well North Karr 10-14 pad has tfar materially exceeded the Company's internal forecast, with peak pad production exceeding 17,800 boe/d3 (over 50% crude oil). As a result, field estimates of Hammerhead's corporate production volumes for the month of August averaged 48,500 boe/d3, while also having additional production“behind pipe” due to North Karr total production capability exceeding infrastructure capacity. Based on the current commodity price strip, the 12-well pad at North Karr 10-14 is currently on track to achieve payout6 in three months or less based on average DCET well costs of only $7.9 million per well.

On the whole, corporate well performance has exceeded type curves at the same time that capital costs have come in lower than forecast. Due to these savings, Hammerhead is reducing its capital expenditures guidance in 2023 to $500 million5 from $525 million. Updated 2023 production guidance continues to assume that the new South Karr 5-11 nine-well pad does not commence production until January 2024, although drilling operations have been completed ahead of planned timing while expansion of infrastructure at South Karr is still expected to be completed before the end of 2024. Total 2023 cash costs per boe are also tracking previguidance. Finally, we now note that based on the current commodity price strip, Hammerhead expects to enter into a“free funds flow”7 staearlier than previously anticipated, in October 2023. As previously communicated, Hammerhead expects to introduce a formal return of capital strategy beginning in 2024, subject to approval by Hammerhead's Board of Directors. Scott Sobie, President and CEO of Hammerhead notes,“Our business is improving dramatically with accelerated momentum due to capital efficiencies and production results being better than expected. Our transition to meaningful free cash flow in 2024, as well as a return of capital strategy, is an exciting pivot for our firm. The implications of our South Karr asset coming on line could verify our expectations of increased production results that have the potential to be the strongest among our whole asset base, and in addition, will provide several new Lower Montney tests.” Hammerhead's updated 2023 annual guidance is outlined below:

Forward-looking information1 Updated 2023 annual guidance 2023 annual guidance 2 Average production boe/d 41,500 40,200 Crude oil4 % 35 33 Natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) % 12 12 Natural gas4 % 53 55 Capital expenditures 5 $MM 500 525

Forward looking information are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated with forward looking information. See "Forward-Looking Statements".The Company's 2023 annual guidance is updated from the guidance previously announced on March 28, 2023 in the Company's 2022 management's discussion and analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2022, and accompanying press release and confirmed in the Company's press release dated August 3, 2023.See "Reader Advisory – Oil and Gas Matters" for such production by product type.References in the table above to crude oil refer to the tight oil product type, and references to natural gas refer to the shale gas product type.Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP measure.cash used in investing activities is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to capital expenditures. See“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".Payout is an oil and gas metric that is calculated as the amount of time it takes for production from a well to fully pay for DCET capital. See "Reader Advisory – Oil and Gas Matters".Free funds flow is a non-GAAP measure.cash from operating activities is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to free funds flow. See“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

About Hammerhead Energy Inc.

Hammerhead is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources Inc., the predecessor entity to Hammerhead Resources ULC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hammerhead, was formed in 2009.

