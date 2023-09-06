Xage Security Recognized In The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide For Zero Trust Network Access

“Zero Trust has arrived in operational enterprise environments,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security.“Xage is uniquely positioned at the intersection of both ZTNA and Cyber-Physical Systems Protection markets, which reflects the convergence of operational technology (OT), datacenter/IT and private cloud becoming visible today. OT/IT/Cloud convergence demands protection and control across the environment, both internally and beyond the boundaries of the enterprise.”

Gartner defines zero trust network access (ZTNA) as“products and services that create an identity and context-based, logical-access boundary that encompasses an enterprise user and an internally hosted application or set of applications.” The report highlights ZTNA solutions rapidly replacing VPNs, which Xage has found to be the case among its operational enterprise customers who are looking to control user-to-device access at a granular level and implement an explicit trust access control approach. The report also states that“Gartner views ZTNA technology as an important organizational step toward increasing the maturity of a zero trust program. ZTNA focuses on user and device access over any network and is a subset of a larger zero trust networking architecture.”

The Gartner report states that“Universal ZTNA extends existing ZTNA technologies to use cases beyond remote access in order to support local enforcement in on-premises camand branch locations. Universal ZTNA centralizes device and end-user zero trust access policy to enable a single access policy definition.” In this vein, Xage has built and deployed at scale the first and only zero-trust mesh overlay with centralized policy and distributed enforcement for operational enterprises who need universal policies across their systems, whether cyber-physical, IT or cloud, to protect mission-critical applications.

Xage is pioneering a new approach to infrastructure cybersecurity, providing operators with identity-based cyber hardening capabilities in a converged solution that protects access to assets, data, and applications even if attackers gain access to the operational network.

“Xage is innovating with our Universal ZTNA approach to bring access management and remote access with defense-in-depth capabilities like multilayer MFA and multilayer access management for critical infrastructure protection,” said Roman Arutyunov, Co-Founder and SVP of Products of Xage Security.“Many operational enterprises contend with complex policies and struggle to control access down to individual assets like remote terminal units (RTUs) and PLCs. We believe, the Gartner ZTNA Market Guide recognition reinforces Xage's ability to alleviate these pain points with a cybersecurity mesh approach to Universal ZTNA deployed by large infrastructure operators around the world.”

Xage helps operators protect their systems using an identity-based asset-centric zero trust architecture. Xage's capabilities include identity-based access management and privilege enforcement, zero trust remote access, multi-layer multi-factor authentication (MFA), and zero trust data exchange that protects access to sensitive operational data.

* Gartner Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access, Aaron McQuaid, Neil MacDonald, John Watts, and Rajpreet Kaur, 14th August 2023.

About Xage Security

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage's solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity-based access management, remote access, and zero trust data exchange, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation.

