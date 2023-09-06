Tiara Yachts Debuts Largest Model In Its“Luxury Express” Series, 48 Le

Designed with entertainment and adventure in mind, the vessel boasts a rotating lounge module with power actuation that offers rotating adjustable seating; guests can position their seating towards the terrace, aft, and anywhere in between. Outdoor entertainment amenities include a portside terrace for easy, expandable access to the water alongside a high-gloss teak table and electric grill.

The interior greets customers with a well-appointed galley and sophisticated dining area with an expandable seating option located on the portside. Below deck, comfortable sleeping accommodations for four await which include an owner's stateroom as well as a guest stateroom that includes two twin berths that convert to a queen.

The 48 LE features three Mercury® 600 V12 Verado® engines with joystick piloting. The craft also features Garmin® Marine integrated electronics.

“The 48 LE certainly stands tall as the flagship of our LE Series. It was important for our team to create something that was equal parts high-performance and luxurious, and not compromise the practicality that our customers have come to expect from our brand,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts.“We designed the 48 LE with our customers at the front of our minds and we are excited as it hits the marketplace.”

The 48 LE will be available for viewing at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show beginning October 25 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center within the Green Zone, C/D Docks.

For more information about the 48 LE model and to experience the virtual flythrough of the model, please visit tiarayachts.com/48-le.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.

