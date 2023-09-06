Henry Chang, CEO Of Wemade, Delivers A Keynote At ‘KBW2023: IMPACT’



Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, delivered a keynote on 'WEMIX Mega system: Beyond Games'

Laying the foundation for a mega WEMIX system through technical implementation and effective service establishment To build a mega system where different chainse together to form one system

Seoul, South Korea, 6th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Henry Chang, the CEO of leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade delivered a keynote at the mainnference of Korea Blockchain Week titled 'IMPACT' on the theme 'Mega-system WEMIX: Beyond Games', introducing the blockchain system of WEMIX3.0.

Henry Chang emphasized that the most important element in blockchain is utility value.“We launched our own blockchain mai WEMIX3.0 centered on games,”id Henry Chang.“The utility value of the WEMIX3.0 system increased with advanced tokenomics with DAO and NFT, and DeFi services thatbine NFT with cryptocurrencies.”

The Wemade CEO went on further to explain about WEMIX's new project, unagi, which intennects blockchain to form a mega-system.“unagi will initially support 8 blockchains and expand itspatibility to non-EVMworks. With unagi,ers, holders, and assets will be transferred to the WEMIX3.0 mai to further develop the WEMIX system. Una Wallet, whichnnects all assets across multiple chains through one single wallet, will launch soon as well.”

CEO Henry Changncluded the keynote by revealing the blueprint for the true mega-system that WEMIX is ​​aiming for.“Through unagi, 8 different chain systems will be ed together with WEMIX to build a mega-system that isnnected as one”.

Wemade is the main sponsor of 'IMPACT', the mainnference at Korea Blockchain Week, the largest blockchain event in Asia, for the snd year in a row. Wemade has also set up an exhibition booth for the unagi and Ethereum Layer 2 Project 'Kroma' at thenference.

For more information, visit:

Wemade –

Unagi –

Kroma –

About WEMADE

A renowned intry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming intry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-system to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive,nvenient, and easy-toe Web3 services. Visit for more information.