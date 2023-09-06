Zeebu To Host Exclusive Yacht Party Alongside Token2049 In Singapore

By introducing game-changing solutions for global telcarrier businesses, Zeebu is revolutionizing teland embodying the vision for a transparent and efficient B2B ecosystem, all while championing the cause of a decentralized tomorrow.

The Exclusive Yacht Event will take place against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay, providing the perfect setting for innovators and visionary venture capital firms to come together to collaborate and share insights. The Event is focused on networking and exploring the application of blockchain and Web3 technology to disrupt industries. The Zeebu team will engage in meaningful conversations about the future of these technologies and their potential to disrupt traditional industries and improve B2B settlements.

Revolutionizing B2B Settlements: Onboarding Web2 Players to the Blockchain

Zeebu is a pioneering force in the field of B2B settlements , with a vision aimed at transforming the settlement experience of telcarriers through the use of innovative blockchain solutions. The Zeebu platform introduces the world's first B2B loyalty token, ZBU, which provides loyalty rewards to merchants and customers for successful settlements.

Zeebu is committed to empowering telcarriers by eliminating the need for conventional and expensive traditional banking channels and intermediaries with cutting-edge technology. This enables telbusinesses to have access to transparent and efficient transaction , increased security, and enhanced efficiency. Zeebu has already established partnerships with key telindustry players. Leveraging these strategic alliances, extensive access, and a strong network, Zeebu is primed to onboard more than 100 carriers, reaffirming its prominent position within the industry.

Event Highlights:



Gathering of Industry Visionaries: Zeebu's yacht event is set to be a confluence of visionaries representing diverse sectors within the Web3 ecosystem. It will provide a unique opportunity for leaders and innovators to come together and engage in discussions that explore the dynamic possibilities of Web3.

Exploring the Future of B2B Settlements : The event promises to be an insightful exploration of the future of B2B settlements. Attendees can expect in-depth insights into the transformative potential of blockchain-based solutions in the telecommunications sector.

Engaging Networking Experience: While networking remains at the core of this event, participants can look forward to a dynamic and immersive atmosphere.

Zeebu Exclusive: As part of the festivities, Zeebu has something exclusive and special in store for its guests, offering a memorable takeaway from this remarkable evening. Memorable Evening : The culinary experience at the event will be nothing short of exquisite, with a carefully curated menu of gourmet delights. Attendees can also expect captivating live performances that will further enhance the overall ambiance and leave a lasting impression.

Surprise Await at the Zeebu Yacht Party!

Zeebu team invites all blockchain enthusiasts, venture capitalists, and technology visionaries to this monumental gathering. Reserve your spot for an experience that promises to reshape the blockchain industry.







To participate in the event, register by clicking on the event link here .

About Zeebu

Zeebu is a pioneering on-chain B2B invoice settlement platform tailored for TelCarriers, streamlining cross-border payments with transaction times as rapid as 3-7 minutes. With robust KYC protocols and non-custodial wallet support, Zeebu guarantees secure and private payments between Customers and merchants.

Staying true to the core principles of decentralization, Zeebu is shaping the future of the TelCarrier industry, powered by $ZBU Loyalty Token.

