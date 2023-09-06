Openai Says Ai Detectors Not Effective - Study Shows Otherwise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Societal Impacts of Undetectable AI Generated Content
The study is available as a counterpoint to recent statements from Open.AI on the inability to distinguish between AI and human generated content While we understand what OpenAI is attempting to communicate, the reality is that they are effective and the societal costs of AI content being undetectable is too high for these simplified statements” - - Jonathan Gillham, CEO OriginalityCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA , September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Originality.AI, a leading AI Detection Tool has responded to an article by Open AI claiming that artificial intelligence detection is not effective by providing their own data showing otherwise.
Open AI, one of the leading providers of artificial intelligence technology, recently shelved its efforts to develop AI detection capabilities, announcing that no tool can reliably detect AI generated content.
“Do AI Detectors work? In short, no. While some (including OpenAI) have released tools that purport to detect AI-generated content, none of these have proven to reliably distinguish between AI-generated and human-generated content.” - From Open AI
This is not the first time that the AI detection sector has come under fire, as the FTC has warned on multiple occasions against tools claiming AI detection accuracy or unsubstantiated AI efficacy.
“If you're selling a tool that purports to detect generative AI content, make sure that your claims accurately reflect the tool's abilities and limitations.” - Federal Trade Commission
Originality.AI supports this view from the FTC and have made it easy for any company to test its own data to understand a detector's efficacy, Providing:
1. Detailed Data Study
2. Open Sourced Data Set
3. Open Sourced Tool to allow researchers and customers alike to test AI detectors against varidatasets in order to determine the rate of AI detection and false positives.
The Data Study shows that despite what OpenAI's statement suggests, AI detection can reliably be accomplished.
By suggesting that AI detection technology is not worth pursuing, Open.AI is resigningto a dark future where AI generated content is accepted in the same pool as content created by real humans.
“While we understand what they [Open.ai] are attempting to communicate (AI detectors are not 100% accurate) the reality is that they are effective and the societal costs of AI content being undetectable is too high for these simplified statements” - Jonathan Gillham, CEO Originality
Undetectable AI carries a host of possible negative outcomes that make the use and development of AI detection technology imperative:
Fake job, university, and scholarship applications
Fake news and mass propaganda
Academic dishonesty
Plagiarism
Fake product reviews
Originality's study outcomes and commentary are available. For more information on their AI detection technology, visit their website: Originality.AI
About Originality.AI :
Originality provides artificial intelligence detection services. It is The most accurate Chat GPT, Bard, Paraphrasing, and GPT-4 AI checker built specifically for content marketers and SEOs.
