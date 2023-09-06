Reproductive Medicine Associates Of Michigan Welcomes New Reproductive Endocrinologist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Renowned fertility clinic in Michigan welcomes Dr. Jenny George to its dynamic physician team
TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan (RMA of Michigan), a growing fertility clinic in Troy, Michigan, announced the addition of their third reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Jenny George, to their practice.
Dr. George is now accepting new patients at their Troy office. She will offer a comprehensive range of fertility treatment options for female and male infertility patients. With her expertise in reproductive medicine, including IVF, elective egg freezing, LGBTQ family-building options, and third-party reproductive services, patients will receive personalized care tailored to their needs.
“I am excited to be back home in Troy and look forward to seeing patients,” stated Dr. George.
Dr. George received her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed her residency in OBGYN at the University of Michigan Health System. She went on to complete her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. George join our practice and bring her clinical knowledge and commitment to bringing compassionate and personalized care to our patients and helping our mission of providing exceptional fertility care,” said Brad Miller, M.D., partner at RMA of Michigan.
RMA of Michigan is located at 130 Town Center Drive, Ste. 106, Troy, MI, 48084. Patients can schedule a phone or in-person consultation with Dr. George by calling (248) 619-3100.
About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan
Reproductive Medicine Associates of Michigan (RMA of Michigan), one of Michigan's leading full-service fertility clinics, provides advanced fertility treatments and services to patients throughout Michigan, Ohio, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2006, RMA of Michigan has maintained success rates above the national average and has over 5,000 babies born and counting. For more information, visit .
