Amari Johor Bahru Wins Best Halal Destination Award At The Majestic Johor Tourism Awards 2023

Ms. Pauline Chua, General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru with Tuan Hj Suhairi Bin Hj Hashim, the Tourism Johor Director at the Majestic Johor Tourism Awards Ceremony.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amari Johor Bahru

Amari Johor Bahru is conveniently located only steps from Komtar JBCC, City Square and the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. Offering easy access, it is a 30-minute drive from Senai International Airport, and a five-minute walk from JB Sentral Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex. To find out more, visit



. For inquiries, reach out to +60 7 266 8888.

Amari Johor Bahru