Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 1.05 Billion By 2027 X Herald

High prevalence of blood disorders coupled with rising healthcare expenditure is expected to drive platelet aggregation device demand. Supportive government initiatives, rapid technological advancements, high incidence of cardiovascular disorders, and a growing aging population are other factors that will drive platelet aggregation devices market growth over the years to come.

This new platelet aggregation devices market research analysis by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has profiled key companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Instrumentation Laboratory, Haemonetics Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SENTINEL CH. SpA, Werfen, Pathway Diagnostics Limited, Haemochrom Diagnostica GmbH, and TemGroup.

New Market Participants Should Invest in R&D to Widen the Scope of Their Research

Upcoming market players could foon expanding their research scope to create novel and innovative products. New market entrants could fotheir research on thrombocyte aggregation, factors that inhibit platelet aggregation, and anti-platelet aggregation to create novel solutions and make a mark in the global landscape. Platelet-rich plasma is trending as a quick and effective treatment for orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, sports injuries, and cardiothoracic diseases.

Companies in the platelet-rich plasma market are becoming aware of the benefits of platelet-rich plasma therapy for back pain. In December 2020, Basking Biosciences Inc., a private biopharmaceutical organization, announced that it had successfully raised US$ 5.4 million in a seed financing round. The company was working on exploring the role of vWF, a redundant mediator of platelet adhesion and aggregation, to develop a reversible thrombolytic therapy for acute ischemic stroke. Rising outbreaks of dengue & malaria and growing incidence of blood cancer are also expected to drive platelet aggregation system demand in this region.

Platelet aggregation device manufacturers are expected to eye mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to widen their business scope and increase their revenue generation capacity. Companies are also expected to increase their investments in the research and development sector to create new innovative products and solutions for platelet aggregation.

Manufacturers of platelet aggregation devices are expected to foon launching new products that will help them maximize their sales potential and give them a competitive edge over other market players.

Key Segments in Platelet Aggregation Devices Industry Research



By Product :



Systems



Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

By Application :



Clinical

Research

By End User :



Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global platelet aggregation devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (systems, reagents, consumables & accessories), application (clinical, research), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, other end users), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

