Goranson Bain Ausley Named Top Family Law Firm In Best Of 2023 Texas Lawyer

As the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, Goranson Bain Ausley continues to build on its leadership role in both reputation and size. This year, Texas Lawyer Magazine has honored Goranson Bain Ausley with the number one spot on the Best of 2023 list for both the Dallas and Austin marketplaces, a first-time accomplishment for any family law firm in Texas.

Both offices made their debut on the list in 2020, the first year law firms were included in the annual Best Of Texas Lawyer survey. This is the third time the Austin office has been showcased in the top spot, and the Dallas office is among the top three. These rankings also have earned the family law firm a place in the Texas Lawyer Best Of Hall of Fame.

“Integrity is the cornerstone of our firm culture and is a key value that has contributed to our overall success,” said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner.“It is an honor to receive this recognition knowing that we continue to earn the respect of our peers by remaining true to a client-first foand delivering exceptional value.”

In 40 years of business, Goranson Bain Ausley has secured numeresteemed certifications, fellowships, and awards within the legal community establishing their reputation as a highly regarded, proficient, and principled law firm. These accolades include:



28 attorneys certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

14 lawyers who hold fellowships with the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

One lawyer with double certification in family law and appellate law

Four Sam Emison Award honorees from the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists

Four Dan Price Award recipients from the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas Four lawyers achieved advanced credentialing in Collaborative Divorce by Collaborative Divorce Texas

About Best Of Texas Lawyer

Best Of was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. A ballot was crafted with several dozen categories for lawyers and firm administrators to cast their votes on a number of areas critical to practicing law and managing their personal and professional life.

From data technology products and banking services to real estate brokers and power lunch locations, Best Of showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today's legal market.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageresults.

In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorindependent evaluation process.