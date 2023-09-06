Ranil Said He Took Over When Others Refused

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
President Ranil Wickremeinghe says he took over the post of Prime Minister when others refused to do so last year.
Wickremeinghe told Parliament that he took-over a country that was bankrupt.
He said that when the Prime Minister post was offered to others they refused to accept it.
Wickremeinghe said that he accepted the post of Prime Minister at the time and started working on the economy.
The President also said that the country can expect several surprises in the upcoming budget.
He appealed to the opposition to support him to revive the economy even if they vote against the budget. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN06092023000190011042ID1107016214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.