Border Clash Erupts At Pak-Afghan Torkham Border No Casualties Reported

The clash, which began during a dispute over the construction of an Afghan checkpost along the border crossing, is still ongoing. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported tfar.

According to security sources, the disagreement arose when Afghan forces attempted to erect the checkpost, a move met with opposition from Frontier Corps (FC) officials. As tensions escalated, the exchange of gunfire commenced.

This border skirmish has had ripple effects, impacting commercial activities and foot traffic at the border . Passengers are now grappling with the disruption caused by the suspension of normal border operations.

