Biden to use mask indoors after tested negative

(MENAFN) A day following first lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus, US Leader Joe Biden was confirmed negative for COVID-19 but is going to use a mask indoors and when in close proximity to people, the White House announced Tuesday.



Jill tested positive on Monday night, is exhibiting minor symptoms, and is going to stay in Delaware for the remainder of the week, according to representative Karine Jean-Pierre.



The leader, according to her, tested negative for COVID yesterday night and again on Tuesday, and she added that he is not exhibiting any symptoms.



"Since the president was with the first lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC guidance."



"And as has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well," Jean-Pierre also said.



She stated that a mix of masking, testing, and symptom monitoring is advised per the CDC guidelines.



"The president is doing all of that in close consultation with his physician," she claimed.

