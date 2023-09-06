Invaders Shell Four Districts Of Kharkiv Region In One Day, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian army continued to shell the settlements of the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izyum districts of the Kharkiv region with artillery, mortars and aircraft.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
A house was damaged as a result of a guided missile strike on the village of Petropavlivka, in the Kupiansk district.
In the village of Cherneshchyna, in the Izyum district, grass was burning in an open area due to hostile shelling.
In the village of Vovchanski Khutory, in the Chuhuiv district, shelling damaged a private household and caused a large-scale forest fire.
No civilian casualties were reported over the day.
Mine clearance continues. Over the past day, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service examined more than 5.3 hectares of territory and neutralized 249 explosive devices.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of September 4, Russian troops struck the village of Cherneshchyna, in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, with guided aerial bombs. A kindergarten was destroyed.
