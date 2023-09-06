1,184 Children Missing In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, a total of 1,184 children have been reported missing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.
This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.
"According to childrenofwar.gov.ua, as of 06.09.2023 (1,184 children are considered missing in Ukraine - ed.), 17,189 children are wanted," the National Police noted.
As reported, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, as of September 5, the Russian army killed 503 children in Ukraine and injured 1,120 children.
