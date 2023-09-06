Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village In Kharkiv Region

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, around 07:00, the Russian invaders fired cluster munitions at the village of Nova Hnylytsia, Chuhuiv district,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, a 50-year-old civilian received a shrapnel injury and was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

In addition, a private residential building was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past day, the Russian army continued to use artillery, mortars and aircraft to attack populated areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of Kharkiv region.

Photo: Telegram Oleh Syniehubov