Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, September 6, at around 07:00, the Russian army fired cluster munitions at the village of Nova Hnylytsia, Kharkiv region, injuring a 50-year-old civilian.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, around 07:00, the Russian invaders fired cluster munitions at the village of Nova Hnylytsia, Chuhuiv district,” Syniehubov said.
According to him, a 50-year-old civilian received a shrapnel injury and was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Read also: Enemy fires 279 shells at Kherson region in past day, injuring three civilians
In addition, a private residential building was damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the past day, the Russian army continued to use artillery, mortars and aircraft to attack populated areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of Kharkiv region.
Photo: Telegram Oleh Syniehubov
MENAFN06092023000193011044ID1107016098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.