Defense Forces Achieve Success In Robotyne-Novoprokopivka Sector - General Staff

Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Kovalchuk said during the United News nationwide telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions," he said.

According to Kovalchuk, in the Robotyne-Novoprokopivka sector, the Ukrainian military have achieved success and are entrenching themselves at the regained positions, inflicting fire damage with artillery fire on identified enemy targets and engaging in counter-battery battles.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations south of Bakhmut city.

According to the spokesman, the enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and military equipment, relocating units and troops, using reserves.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sector.

"The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the district of Maryinka, Donetsk region. In addition, in the Lyman and Bakhmut sectors, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novoyehorivka and north of Klishchiivka. Heavy battles are ongoing," he said.

In addition, Kovalchuk reported that the enemy had launched 40 airstrikes and carried out 51 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past day.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded civilians, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged," said the spokesman for the General Staff.

He also added that a total of 28 military clashes had been recorded at the front over the past day.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 610 Russian invaders in the past day.