Stefanchuk Arrives In Tokyo On A Visit

The Ukrainian speaker said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I am starting a working visit to Japan to participate in the G7 Parliamentary Summit," he posted.

Stefanchuk noted that as part of his visit to Japan, he will have important bilateral meetings with the heads of parliaments of the G7 countries.



In addition, the Verkhovna Rada chairman will deliver a speech at the first session of the Summit on "Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the International Order."

“Undoubtedly, the foof attention will be on Ukraine and the comprehensive support of our country's partners in countering the Russian aggressor,” the Ukrainian speaker wrote.

As reported, the G7 Speakers' Summit will be held in Japan from September 7.