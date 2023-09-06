Stefanchuk Arrives In Tokyo On A Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has arrived in Tokyo to participate in the G7 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit.
The Ukrainian speaker said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"I am starting a working visit to Japan to participate in the G7 Parliamentary Summit," he posted.
Stefanchuk noted that as part of his visit to Japan, he will have important bilateral meetings with the heads of parliaments of the G7 countries. Read also: Stefanchuk meets with G7 ambassadors to discuss judicial and anti-corruption reform
In addition, the Verkhovna Rada chairman will deliver a speech at the first session of the Summit on "Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the International Order."
“Undoubtedly, the foof attention will be on Ukraine and the comprehensive support of our country's partners in countering the Russian aggressor,” the Ukrainian speaker wrote.
As reported, the G7 Speakers' Summit will be held in Japan from September 7.
