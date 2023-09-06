Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier With Eight Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Black Sea, Russia keeps one missile carrier equipped with eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
Read also: Klymenko: At night, Russians attack Od and Kyiv regions in combined manner
"As of 09:00 on September 6, there are nine enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the report says.
In addition, Russia keeps one ship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and two ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
As Ukrinform reported, in the early hours of September 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack drones. Ukraine's air defenses destroyed 23 out of 33 targets.
