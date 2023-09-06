Commander Syrskyi: Russians Preparing To Take Revenge In Eastern Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Military Media Center .

“The operational situation in the eastern directions is remaining challenging. Enemy forces do not abandon their plans to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They are stubbornly preparing to take revenge and recapture the operational initiative,” Syrskyi noted.

In the Kupiansk sector, the training of Russian assault units is near completion. Enemy troops are shelling Ukrainian positions with artillery and mortars on a daily basis.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy continues to replace its troops with the units of the 25th army, which were formed and redeployed from the territory of Russia.

In the Bakhmut sector, fierce battles are underway. Russian invaders are making attempts to hold the captured positions, but Ukrainian warriors are gradually pushing them away.

Together with the commanders of the Lyman and Soledar operational tactical groupings and brigades, Syrskyi considered all the enemy's potential actions and endorsed the most effective managerial decisions.

In his words, the main task is to ensure a reliable defense, prevent the captured frontiers and positions in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors from being lost, and successfully advance in the Bakhmut sector. Most importantly, the above should be done with minimum losses among Ukrainian defenders, Syrskyi stressed.