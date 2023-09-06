Banks, Payment Systems In Azerbaijan To Be Given Time To Adjust To New Law

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Payment
organizations and operators functioning in Azerbaijan (banks,
payment systems, VISA, MasterCard, etc.) will be given time within
the next 6 months to pass the procedure for obtaining a license in
accordance with the law "On Payment Systems and Services", said
Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan Kamala Gurbanova during the
Azerbaijani-Turkish Fintex Forum, Trend reports.
The draft law "On Payment Systems and Services" was approved in
August this year, which is expected to enter into force in
November.
According to Gurbanova, the adoption of this law will create
conditions for modernization of the country's payment market.
"The biggest advantage of this law is that by creating equal
market conditions between payment service providers, they ensure
that they operate solely on the principles of cooperation and
healthy competition," she said.
"The adoption of this law will allow the formation of a
completely new ecosystem in the country. Conditions will be created
to improve the efficiency of payment services, increase
inclusiveness and provide consumers with more innovative and
affordable payment products. The law creates two opportunities for
foreign payment service providers to operate in our country. They
will be able to operate both with opening branches in our country
and without opening branches, concluding contracts with banks. The
law also reflects the requirements for cooperation between banks
and foreign providers of payment services," she added.
She also noted that it is planned to license payment and
electronic money organizations operating in Azerbaijan until the
first of May next year.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107016090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.