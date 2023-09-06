Wednesday, 06 September 2023 03:07 GMT

Slovakian National Council Speaker Arrives In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The delegation headed by Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived at Fuzuli International Airport, Trend reports.

Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan Republic in the territories of Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) liberated from occupation, informed the guests about the airport.

