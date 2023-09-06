Azerbaijan Investment Company Invests In Israeli Startup - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. "Azerbaijan
Investment Company" (AIC) OJSC has invested $670,000 in Israel's
"C2A Security" startup project as part of collaboration with
Israel's OurCrowd Fund, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
According to Jabbarov, "C2A Security" specializes in developing
a cybersecurity platform that offers robust safety solutions to
protect the internal systems of electric cars from
cyberattacks.
In recent years, Azerbaijan and Israel have strengthened
relations in the sphere of cybersecurity.
In March this year, the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan, with support of "PASHA Holding" group of
companies and cooperation with Israeli "Technion" institute, has
established Azerbaijani Cyber Security Center.
The official opening ceremony was attended by Head of the
Azerbaijani State Security Service Ali Nagiyev, Minister of Digital
Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, former Israeli Foreign
Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Executive Vice President and General
Director of "Technion" institute Boaz Golani, representatives of
the Israeli Embassy and other officials.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107016088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.