Azerbaijani Political Scientist Spoke About Situation On Lachin-Khankendi Road On Bbc (Video)

Azerbaijani political scientist Orkhan Amashev competently defended Azerbaijan's position in a joint broadcast with lawyer Rodney Dixon, who was assigned to give an expert legal assessment on the situation in Karabakh.

Answering provocative questions from host Christian Fraser about the so-called "blockade" of the Armenian population living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, Amashev refuted claims that the Lachin-Khankendi road was closed.

"The separatist regime in Karabakh is politicizing this "humanitarian issue" because, in fact, the Lachin-Khankendi road is currently open for the purpose of transporting those in need of medical assistance and delivering medicines. We need to understand why the Lachin-Khankendi road is not suitable for the transportation of large humanitarian supplies. There is a huge security risk. For example, on June 15 there was an exchange of fire at a border checkpoint set up by Azerbaijan on the road, and in late July Armenians tried to use ICRC vehicles to smuggle unauthorized goods," he explained.

Amashev noted that an agreement was reached both on the use of the Lachin-Khankendi road and the Aghdam-Khankendi route, which is still blocked.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly proposed the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road as an alternative route. For several days, representatives of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society have been waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for permission to transfer 40 tons of flour to the Armenian population of Karabakh," the political analyst stressed.

According to him, the Armenian side's claims of "famine" and "humanitarian disaster" do not correspond to reality, as, judging by what can be found in social networks, the Armenian population of Khankendi is fully enjoying life.