Azerbaijani Political Scientist Spoke About Situation On Lachin-Khankendi Road On Bbc (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan has
yet again come out victoriover Armenia in the media field,
Trend reports.
Azerbaijani political scientist Orkhan Amashev competently
defended Azerbaijan's position in a joint broadcast with lawyer
Rodney Dixon, who was assigned to give an expert legal assessment
on the situation in Karabakh.
Answering provocative questions from host Christian Fraser about
the so-called "blockade" of the Armenian population living in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, Amashev refuted claims that
the Lachin-Khankendi road was closed.
"The separatist regime in Karabakh is politicizing this
"humanitarian issue" because, in fact, the Lachin-Khankendi road is
currently open for the purpose of transporting those in need of
medical assistance and delivering medicines. We need to understand
why the Lachin-Khankendi road is not suitable for the
transportation of large humanitarian supplies. There is a huge
security risk. For example, on June 15 there was an exchange of
fire at a border checkpoint set up by Azerbaijan on the road, and
in late July Armenians tried to use ICRC vehicles to smuggle
unauthorized goods," he explained.
Amashev noted that an agreement was reached both on the use of
the Lachin-Khankendi road and the Aghdam-Khankendi route, which is
still blocked.
"Azerbaijan has repeatedly proposed the use of the
Aghdam-Khankendi road as an alternative route. For several days,
representatives of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society have been
waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for permission to transfer 40
tons of flour to the Armenian population of Karabakh," the
political analyst stressed.
According to him, the Armenian side's claims of "famine" and
"humanitarian disaster" do not correspond to reality, as, judging
by what can be found in social networks, the Armenian population of
Khankendi is fully enjoying life.
