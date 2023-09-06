(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. Turkmenistan highly appreciates constructive partnership
established with Japan, Trend reports.
President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov said this during a meeting in Ashgabat with
President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata.
During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov stressed that in recent
years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in
trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and
other spheres.
The parties noted that there are broad prospects for further
joint work in improving the education systems of the two
countries.
In this context, they discussed opportunities for the exchange
of experience and the training of experienced teachers who will
teach the Japanese language in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen
language in Japan.
At the same time, the parties called the strengthening of
cooperation in this direction relevant in connection with the
increase in high-tech industries in Turkmenistan and the interest
of large Japanese companies in technological partnership with
Turkmen colleagues.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan is an
important factor for stability and prosperity in the region and
complements the foreign policy strategies of both countries. It
continues to develop and expand, creating new opportunities for
economic and cultural exchange between these two distant but
important partners.
