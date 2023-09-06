Turkmenistan Highly Appreciates Constructive Partnership Established With Japan

President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said this during a meeting in Ashgabat with President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov stressed that in recent years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The parties noted that there are broad prospects for further joint work in improving the education systems of the two countries.

In this context, they discussed opportunities for the exchange of experience and the training of experienced teachers who will teach the Japanese language in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen language in Japan.

At the same time, the parties called the strengthening of cooperation in this direction relevant in connection with the increase in high-tech industries in Turkmenistan and the interest of large Japanese companies in technological partnership with Turkmen colleagues.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan is an important factor for stability and prosperity in the region and complements the foreign policy strategies of both countries. It continues to develop and expand, creating new opportunities for economic and cultural exchange between these two distant but important partners.