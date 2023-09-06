Hungary, Kyrgyzstan Fostering Agricultural Cooperation

Kovacs mentioned that Hungarian Agriculture Minister Nagy Istvan, held a meeting with Kyrgyz Agriculture Minister Askarbek Djanybekov, in Bishkek to explore this partnership.

During their discussion, Istvan emphasized the growing significance of agriculture in a rapidly changing world and stressed the importance of forming partnerships to address relevant challenges.

During the meeting, Hungarian minister highlighted that Kyrgyzstan has increased its seed imports tenfold this year compared to the previyear, underlining the potential for joint projects that could benefit both countries' economies.

Furthermore, he proposed the utilization of Hungarian technology for seed production in the region and expressed a willingness to share Hungarian seeds with Kyrgyz partners. Additionally, the two ministers discussed the potential use of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund in the agricultural and food industry sectors.