Hungary, Kyrgyzstan Fostering Agricultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 6. Hungary and
Kyrgyzstan are strengthening their agricultural collaboration,
specifically on seed production, crop cultivation, and animal
breeding, Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's Secretary of State for
International Communication, said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
Kovacs mentioned that Hungarian Agriculture Minister Nagy
Istvan, held a meeting with Kyrgyz Agriculture Minister Askarbek
Djanybekov, in Bishkek to explore this partnership.
During their discussion, Istvan emphasized the growing
significance of agriculture in a rapidly changing world and
stressed the importance of forming partnerships to address relevant
challenges.
During the meeting, Hungarian minister highlighted that
Kyrgyzstan has increased its seed imports tenfold this year
compared to the previyear, underlining the potential for joint
projects that could benefit both countries' economies.
Furthermore, he proposed the utilization of Hungarian technology
for seed production in the region and expressed a willingness to
share Hungarian seeds with Kyrgyz partners. Additionally, the two
ministers discussed the potential use of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz
Development Fund in the agricultural and food industry sectors.
