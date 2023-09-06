Azerbaijani Minister Of Youth And Sports Climbs Heydar Peak (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Minister of
Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov climbed "Heydar Peak"
(3,751 meters), located on the territory of the Shahdag National
Park, the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports told
Trend .
During the ascent, the minister was accompanied by the Secretary
General of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Israfil
Ashurlu.
The ascent was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
Azerbaijan's great leader Heydar Aliyev.
