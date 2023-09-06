Azerbaijani Defense Minister Receives Türkiye's New Military Attaché (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The newly
appointed military attaché of the Republic of Türkiye to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Major General Soner Orucoglu was introduced
to the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
on September 6, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.
The Turkish attaché was informed about the reforms carried out
in the Azerbaijan Army, the work done in the liberated territories,
as well as the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and
situation in the Karabakh economic region.
Hasanov wished Orucoglu success in his future activities in the
field of expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye.
Expressing gratitude for the hospitality shown, Orucoglu
expressed satisfaction with the start of his activity as a military
attaché in Azerbaijan. The military attaché noted that he would
make all efforts for the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish
relations, including military cooperation.
During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the
development prospects of cooperation in military,
military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well
as other issues of mutual interest.
The newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Türkiye
to the Republic of Azerbaijan also met with the First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the Commander of the
Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107016080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.