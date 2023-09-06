Azerbaijani State To Fund Implementation Of Smart Village Project In Aghdam - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The "First State
Program for the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" envisions return of 34,600 families by the
end of 2026, Special Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for the liberated territories (except the
Shusha district) in the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov
said, Trend reports.
According to Huseynov, in connection with the above issue, a
specific list of cities, villages, and settlements to be restored
has been prepared.
One of the most important components of this process is the
construction of "smart villages" and "smart cities", he
explained.
"As is known, the first such village, Aghali, was built and
handed over to residents in the Zangilan district, where families
are already living. The next such village, Dovlatyarli, will be
constructed in the Fuzuli district at the expense of Azerbaijan's
own resources," he noted.
According to him, the design work in Dovlatyarli village is
already under completion. Earthwork will begin within a month, and
the state procurement procedure has already started.
"A third similar project will be implemented in Bash Garvand
village of the Aghdam district. Unlike the previtwo projects,
the planning of this village will be carried out by Slovak
specialists," the official said. "Undoubtedly, this project will be
funded by the Azerbaijani state. The 'smart' solutions that will be
applied there are highly efficient and have been used worldwide.
This is one of the innovations in the restoration process."
"Within the framework of the project, based on the concept of a
'smart village' the plan is to rebuild a village covering a total
area of 470 hectares. It's planned to return 5,500 people there at
on the first stage, and 1,170 people on the second stage.
Initially, 917 families, and in the following stage - 600 families
will be returned to the village," Huseynov noted.
He added that another aspect that increases the significance of
this project is the location of Bash Garvand village on the
so-called former line of contact [which existed during the
village's Armenian occupation until the 2020 second Karabakh war
end], in a heavily mine-contaminated area.
The special representative of the head of state expressed hope
that the project in the village of Bash Garvand will be completed
in the near future.
Bash Garvand was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result
of the second Karabakh war.
The Chairman of Slovakia's National Council Boris Kollar said
during his visit to Baku that the country has developed a 'smart
village' project for Bash Garvand village.