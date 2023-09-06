Azerbaijan Establishes Karabakh Archaeological Expedition

It is noted that the expedition successfully operates in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Earlier on August 23, the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the ANAS disclosed the preliminary results of archaeological research on the territory of the ancient settlement of Lalatapa dating back to the Neolithic era.

During the excavations, which were carried out on four sites with an area of 16 square meters each, a wall and the ruins of three structures were discovered, which had an oval, round, and rectangular shape and date back to the first half of the 6th millennium BC.