Azerbaijan Establishes Karabakh Archaeological Expedition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Karabakh
Archeological Expedition was established in September of this year
by the decision of the presidium of the National Academy of
Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), permanently operating at the
Institute of Archeology, Ethnography and Anthropology, Trend reports via ANAS.
It is noted that the expedition successfully operates in the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.
Earlier on August 23, the Institute of Archeology and
Ethnography of the ANAS disclosed the preliminary results of
archaeological research on the territory of the ancient settlement
of Lalatapa dating back to the Neolithic era.
During the excavations, which were carried out on four sites
with an area of 16 square meters each, a wall and the ruins of
three structures were discovered, which had an oval, round, and
rectangular shape and date back to the first half of the 6th
millennium BC.
