Albanian President To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6 . At the
invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, will pay an official visit
to Kazakhstan on September 6-8, 2023, Trend reports.
On September 7, during the visit, the leaders of the two
countries will hold talks on strengthening trade, economic,
transport, logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.
Along with the bilateral agenda, the presidents will exchange
views on the international and regional situation.
