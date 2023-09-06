Wednesday, 06 September 2023 03:06 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Stops Armenian Illegal Armed Units From Digging Trenches In Lachin Way


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed [under the trilateral statement], attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the Lachin district on September 6, at about 12:10 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry added.

