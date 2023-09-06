Azerbaijani Army Stops Armenian Illegal Armed Units From Digging Trenches In Lachin Way

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Armenian illegal
armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't been
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is
temporarily deployed [under the trilateral statement], attempted to
dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijani Army
positions in the direction of the Lachin district on September 6,
at about 12:10 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry
added.
