Shulman Rogers Welcomes Todd Pilot

Todd Pilot joins Shulman Rogers.

Todd Pilot

Todd has a strong and diverse background in intellectual property and general litigation. He supports clients including new and established businesses, non-profits, artists, athletes, entertainers, producers, writers, filmmakers and event managers

in a variety of business matters. Over the past 15 years, Todd has developed a reputation for his masterful courtroom presence – and expanded his foon civil litigation matters like trademark and copyright infringement, wrongful death cases and business litigation in state and federal courts.

"We are excited to have Todd bring his expertise to Shulman Rogers and know that clients will appreciate his knowledge and approach," says Sam Spiritos , Managing Shareholder. "We strive to continue adding talented attorneys like Todd to our team."

About

Shulman Rogers



Shulman Rogers

is one of the largest law firms in the

Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. Additional information on

Shulman Rogers

and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers