(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) One of the Largest AutonomAgents Hackathon Attracted Over 2300 Global Registrants and 390+ Teams, Boasting 82 Completed Project Submissions.
SuperAGI successfully concludes its AutonomAgents Hackathon. The 72-hour virtual hackathon took place from 18 Aug to 21 Aug, proposing a challenge to solve real-world use cases using AI agent frameworks like SuperAGI, AutoGPT, Langchain etc. Attracting over 2300 developers, AI enthusiasts, and industry experts from around the globe - witnessing participation from 392 teams and 82 final project submissions.
The AutonomAgents Hackathon was organized in partnership with global AI leaders like OpenAI, AWS, LlamaIndex, AutoGPT, E2B, Gpt Engineer, Weaviate, and Arize AI. The hackathon offered an opportunity for participants to connect with mentors and speakers from these organizations during varikeynote sessions and open Q&A stages.
Out of 25 top shortlisted projects, Evo-Ninja secured the top spot with its dynamic approach to autonomscripting. By adapting scripts on the fly and generating new scripts as needed, Evo-Ninja showcases versatility. The second position was secured by RicAI, an Autonomtesting agent that generates test cases and manages varitests, including unit, usability, and acceptance tests. Followed by ATLAS built by Team RentEarth in 3rd position & TidyAI by the Munich-AI-Agents team being an honorable mention.
Other projects that made it into top finalists include Flow Facts AI, Future Sync, Story Forge, PR Pioneer, SIMBAD, & Neurolitiks.
These winning projects highlight the significant capabilities of autonomagents in effectively tackling practical challenges in varisectors, ranging from scripting and software testing to business documentation.
