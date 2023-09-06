Times Prime Hosts An Unforgettable Weekend Of Cricket And Community At The Box Cricket League With Hudle

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Sept 6, 2023 - Times Prime, the premium subscription service, recently hosted an exceptional weekend of cricket as enthusiasts from Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai competed in the Box Cricket League, presented in association with Hudle.
Accompanied by snacks provided by EatFit and energy drinks sponsored by Hustle, the members-only exclusive event brought together 100+ cricket aficionados from diverse backgrounds to showcase their skills and create cherished memories. The tournament featured competitive matches, thrilling moments, and outstanding displays of talent, with friends and family cheering for their favorites from the stands.
"The Box Cricket League was the first-of-its-kind event that celebrated the spirit of community and the unifying power of cricket," said Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime. "We believe in creating unique opportunities for our members to connect, share, and celebrate their interests. This event exemplified our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that go beyond the ordinary."
Speaking on the association, Arjun Singh Verma, Co-Founder & COO, Hudle, said, "At Hudle, it's always our endeavor to expand the reach of sports as the primary form of fitness in India. The Box Cricket League in collaboration with Times Prime was a great step in that direction. We hope to continue creating such experiences along with the Times Prime team for all 40+ sports listed on Hudle."
The success of the Box Cricket League further solidifies Times Prime's position as a platform that not only offers premium subscriptions but also underscores the brand's dedication to curating extraordinary experiences that cater to the diverse interests of its valued members.
About Times Prime
Times Prime is a premium subscription service that offers exclusive benefits across varicategories, including entertainment, dining, fashion, and more. With a diverse range of partner brands and access to premium content, Times Prime aims to enhance the lifestyle and experiences of its subscribers.
About Hudle
Hudle is a digital platform for sports enthusiasts to find and book a curated list of sports events and venues on the app. Be it cricket, football, tennis or badminton, the Hudle app connects users to thousands of sports enthusiasts who are looking for partners to play with.
