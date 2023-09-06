Nepco's Training Center Benefits 375 Trainees Since Start Of Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has organized a training program for 13 Iraqi specialists, bringing the total number of trainees who have benefited from NEPCO's Electric Training Center courses since the start of the year to 375, including both domestic and international participants.
Director General of NEAmjad Rawashdeh said the training program is being carried out in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of the Third Country Training Program, according to a Wednesday statement.
He pointed out that the total number of courses organized by the center since the beginning of the year amounted to 38 training programs, from which 375 trainees benefited.
He explained that 25 training programs were conducted locally and benefited 208 trainees, and 5 were external programs that benefited 47 trainees. Of these, 23 trainees from Palestine attended three courses, while 24 trainees from Iraq attended two courses, while 120 employees from national educational institutions benefited from 8 training programs.
Rawashdeh emphasized the significance of the center's training programs, which are tailored to enhance the skills and productivity of technical and engineering personnel in the electric power and industrial sectors, both domestically and internationally, in order to keep up with the fast-paced progress in the electricity industry.
NECPO's Electric Training Center was established in 1987 in cooperation with JICA, and was equipped with modern devices, equipment, and training facilities.
Since its inception, the training center in Zarqa has had a total of about 19,900 trainees, with 3,580 of them coming from outside Jordan.
MENAFN06092023000117011021ID1107016031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.