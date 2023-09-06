Application Deadline Extended For Nursing Jobs In Germany, Says Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor, in partnership with Germany's Federal Employment Agency (BA) and in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has recently announced an extension to the application period for qualified nurses with a bachelor's degree in nursing who are interested in working in Germany.
This opportunity is part of the (Triple Win) program, aimed at facilitating international employment opportunities for healthcare professionals.
The Ministry announced in a press statement Wednesday that the application period for the program will remain open until September 14, indicating that detailed information will be published on the Ministry's website, and interested applicants can submit their applications through the following link:
extra time gives eligible individuals a longer window of prospects to apply for nursing positions in Germany and embark on a fulfilling career path.
MENAFN06092023000117011021ID1107016030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.