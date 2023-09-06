German software giant discontinues maintenance agreements with consumers in Russia

(MENAFN) According to a company letter cited by Kommersant business daily on Tuesday, German business software giant SAP will discontinue maintenance agreements with consumers in Russia at the close of the year as the company moves forward with a postponed exit from the nation.



According to a SAP representative, "all maintenance contracts will expire at the end of 2023" and won't be extended.



After the start of hostilities in Ukraine, the firm announced its intention to depart the Russian market alongside American computer titans Oracle and Microsoft early in 2022. SAP stated in June of last year that it will reorganize its operations and relocate staff to CIS nations like Armenia, Kazakhstan, as well as Georgia.



One of the biggest producers of industrial IT software in the world, SAP, aggressively shut down cloud operations in Russia and halted all sales there. Support was still offered to Russian clients with active contracts, nevertheless.



Since a premature end would have led in financial consequences for the corporation, the firm continued to provide services for customers who were not impacted by Western restrictions, based on media sources.

MENAFN06092023000045015682ID1107016029