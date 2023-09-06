Organic Snacks Market Predicted To Garner Usd 24,035.2 Million By 2025, Future Growth And Trends

Organic Snacks Market

Salty snacks segment garnered the highest share in the organic snacks market by product type.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Organic Snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks. As consumers tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased foon healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic foods have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:

The global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Key Players:

The other market players (not profiled in this report) include SunOpta, Simple Squares, YummyEarth, Inc., Utz Quality Food, LLC, Eat Real, Creative Snacks Co., NurturMe, Annies Homegrown Inc, Navitas Organics, Clif Bar & Company, My Super Foods, Sprout, Peeled Snacks, Beanitos Inc., Late July Snacks LLC, 8 Rabbits, Cussons Australia Pty Ltd, Kraft Heinz, Kewpie Corporations, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., and Organic Food Bar.

Salty snacks segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2025

Among product types, the salty snacks segment was the largest in 2017, capturing nearly two-fifths of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. The market for salty snacks is driven by increasing consumption of convenient food items and easy availability of such products all over the world. However, the candy bars segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is because organic candy bars have no additives and are healthier alternative to the regular candy bars.

Buy Full Report:

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the organic snacks market analysis period due to the fact that these retail stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. In retail stores, customers can check and compare products before buying and can own them immediately. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of this segment, tacting as a key driver of the global organic snacks market.

By generation, the baby boomers generation is expected to experience the fastest CAGR through the organic snacks market forecast period. This high growth is due to increase in knowledge about health and fitness coupled with the improvements in the retail distribution channels that makes acquiring packaged food such as organic snacks easy.

Enquire Before Purchasing This Report:

North America to maintain revenue lead through 2025

Among regions, the market in North America was the largest in 2017, grabbing 61.6% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to increasing consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rising concerns about health and fitness in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the organic snacks market:

Based on product type, the salty snacks segment was the highest contributor to the organic snacks market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on generation, the millennial segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2025.

E-commerce segment accounted for 16% of the total organic snacks market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%

Speak To Analyst:

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Organic Tea Market -

Organic Spices Market -

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market -

Organic Honey Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn