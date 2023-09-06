Dubai Based Daddy Cool Technologies Launches“Sloth Engine” - A Crm For The Common People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Daddy Cool Technologies Launches“Sloth Engine” - A CRM for the Common People
Daddy Cool Technologies, a leading provider of personal branding services and professional website design, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new product,“Sloth Engine”, a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system designed specifically for the common people.
“Sloth Engine” is a revolutionary product that aims to simplify CRM for everyday users. It is designed with an intuitive interface and easy-to-use features that make managing customer relationships a breeze for anyone, regardless of their technical expertise.
Anoop Krishnan , CEO of Daddy Cool Technologies, The Best Web Design Company in Dubai, said,“We are excited to bring 'Sloth Engine' to the market. Our goal with this product is to make CRM accessible and easy to use for everyone. We believe that everyone should have the tools they need to manage their customer relationships effectively.”
“Sloth Engine” is expected to be a game-changer in the CRM industry. It is designed to cater to the needs of small businesses, freelancers, and individuals who want to manage their customer relationships more effectively.
The launch of“Sloth Engine” aligns with Daddy Cool Technologies' mission to provide innovative and user-friendly software solutions. The company has been in the industry for 8 years and specializes in the Computer Software area
.
For more information about"Sloth Engine", please visit Daddy Cool Technologies' website
About Daddy Cool Technologies
Daddy Cool Technologies is a private company that has been in the industry for 8 years and specializes in the Computer Software area1. The company's objective is to reach its clients, get brand recognition, generate inbound sales and obtain better ROI.
