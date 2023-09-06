Musk may file lawsuit against ADL for attempting to sabotage “X”

(MENAFN) The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and billionaire Elon Musk are at odds, and Musk has raised the stakes by implying that he may have to file a lawsuit against the ADL for attempting to sabotage his X (previously Twitter) social media network with false accusations of anti-Semitism.
“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League,” Musk shared on X on Monday. "Oh, the irony," he continued.
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, which paid USD44 billion to acquire Twitter in 2022 and later changed its name to X, attributed a 60 percent decrease in advertising revenue to the ADL. He claimed that by wrongly linking X with its new owner to anti-Semitism, the ADL had put pressure on advertisers to avoid using the site. He posted: “They almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter.”
Musk's most recent remarks come two days after he said he may ask X users whether they wanted to block the ADL from his platform. He made the suggestion in response to a comment made by conservative activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek of the Netherlands, who said that people are tired of “labeling everything we don’t like as hateful/racist/dangerous/far-right.”
