Car sales in Russia increase to reach 109,731 units

According to figures released on Tuesday by the Russian analytic agency Autostat, car sales in Russia have been increasing and even more than doubled in August compared to the same month last year.



According to reports, new passenger car sales last month reached 109,731 units, more than 2.5 times the amount in August 2022. In the first 8 months of 2023, 606,952 passenger automobiles were sold in total, 41 percent higher than during the same timeframe last year.



With 28,721 vehicles sold in August and 26 percent of the market, the Russian Lada brand is still the most popular in the nation. Chinese automakers then came in to fill the hole left by fleeing Western companies.



Chery, the second-biggest Chinese automobile exporter globally, recorded an increase in sales to 13,412 vehicles in Russia last month. With 10,979 vehicles sold, Haval came in third. Geely and Changan, with 8,838 and 6,869 automobiles sold, respectively, additionally placed among the top 5 best-selling brands last month.



Due to Western sanctions imposed because of the crisis in Ukraine, the Russian automobile sector, which had been largely dependent on foreign investment and equipment, suffered an exodus of foreign manufacturers. As American, European, Japanese, along with South Korean automakers either departed the nation or ceased supply of cars and components, permanently terminating local production, sales of new cars fell 59 percent in 2022.

