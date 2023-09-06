Image Sensor Market Size To Surpass Usd 29.99 Billion By 2026, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 8.4%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune,India, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights Global Image Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 15.93 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.99 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Ongoing Shift to CMOS technology and improvement in image quality favoring image sensor market development. ADAS systems have propelled the concept of automated cars or driverless vehicles. Such factors are popularizing the adoption of image sensors, tboosting the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled Image Sensor Market, Forecast 2023-2026 Request a Sample PDF: Industry Developments Infineon Technologies AG and PMD Technologies entered into a partnership for the development of REAL3 image sensor chips for applications relying on accurate 3D image data and for smartphones . Key Takeaways

Rising Popularity of ADAS System is Boosting Image Sensor Market Demand from Automotive Sector

Ongoing Shift to CMOS technology and improvement in image quality favoring image sensor market development

CMOS Image Sensor Technology to hold a majority of the Image Sensor Market Share Rising Popularity of 3D Imaging in Machine Learning likely to Fuel Image Sensor Market Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the Image Sensor Market are Omni Vision Technologies Inc., AMS AG., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Canon, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Sony Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, PMD Technologies AG, Galaxy Core, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Pixel plus” Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 8.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 29.99 Billion Base Year 2018 Image Sensor Market Size in 2018 USD 15.93 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Technology, Processing Type, Application, Geographically

Driving Factor:

Rising Popularity of CMOS Image Sensor Technology to Add Impeto Market

Image sensors are electronic devices capable of converting photons into an equivalent amount of electronic signal, thus, creating a digital image. Earlier, the use of image sensors was only confined to camera modules and other related imaging devices. However, with the advent of technological trends such as machine vision in robotics fields, industrial automation, use of advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS) technology in the automotive industry, and many others, image sensors are now being implemented in numerindustries. The aforementioned factors are prophesized to help augment the image sensors market growth in the forecast period.

Segmentations:

By Technology



Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Processing Type



2D 3D

By Application



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare Surveillance & Security

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance Due to the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 7.03 billion in 2018 and dominated the market owing to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry, due to the growing incorporation of image sensors in associated products. Besides this, the strong presence of key players such as Sony Corporation and their wide customer base further added to high image sensors market revenue generation. Moreover, the rise in penetration of digital services, smartphones, and smart devices in the region is likely to help Asia Pacific dominate the market in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, Europe emerged with a prominent image sensor market share owing to the rise in sales of high resolution smartphones and different camera modules. North America is also contributing significant image sensors market revenue on account of the advent of varitechnological developments, coupled with the high adoption of advanced imaging solutions in the region.

FAQs:

How big is the Image sensor market?

The global image sensor market size was USD 15.93 billion in 2018

How fast is the Image Sensor Market growing?

The Image Sensor Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026

About Us:

