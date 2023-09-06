Contrast Media Injectors Market Is Forecasted To Garner Us$ 3.1 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Integration of advanced technology in contrast media injectors is expected to augment the market size during the forecast period. They have been enabled with an LCD screen to monitor patient status. Integration of smart technologies is likely to offer growth opportunities to the market in the assessment period. For instance, Bralaunched the EmpowerCTA injector System that meets the demands of computed tomography. Players are deploying smart software for injector systems that offer real-time data. For instance, Mallinckrodt launched an OptiSync data management system. It analyses radiology data when a patient undergoes a contrast-media-enhanced CT imaging procedure.

On the contrary, high expenses associated with contrast media injectors and lack of expertise are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, the growing implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments of varicountries is expected to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period.





By application, the radiology segment is expected to dominate the market at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

By end-user, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to lead the market at a compounded growth rate of 7.1% in the assessment period.

The market in the U.S is anticipated to garner revenue worth US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032

Chinese industry is expected to display a CAGR of 6.6% in the assessment period. Market in South Korea is projected to secure a value worth US$ 102.5 Million by 2032

Key players in the global contrast media injectors market include Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, BraGroup, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG, and Bayer HealthCare LLC. Recent developments in the industry are:



In December 2021, Qaelum NV announced a strategic partnership with Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG is Ulm to combine their advanced Contrast Management solution with the contrast media injectors of Ulrich Medical to assist the demand for hospitals and imaging networks.

In May 2021, Bayer AG announced a strategic collaboration with ArcherDX, which aims to foon the advancement and commercialization of therapy-accompanying diagnostics test, also known as companion diagnostics (CDx), for Vitrakvi TM. It is based on next-gen sequencing. In December 2021, Guerbet and BraImaging disclosed a strategic collaboration for Gadopiclenol. It is a next-gen magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agent.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product :



Contrast Media Injector Consumables





Syringes





Tubes



Other Consumables



Contrast Media Injector Systems





CT Injectors





MRI Injectors



Angiography Injectors

Contrast Media Injectors by Accessories

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Application :



Contrast Media Injectors for Radiology



Contrast Media Injectors for Interventional Radiology

Contrast Media Injectors for Interventional Cardiology

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by End User :



Contrast Media Injectors in Hospitals

Contrast Media Injectors in Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa Latin America

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the contrast media injectors market presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Consumables, Injector Systems, Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), & Regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

