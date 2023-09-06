Global Demand For Metallic Pigments Market Is Forecasted To Reach Us$ 3.4 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In 2023, it is predicted that the market for metallic pigments would be worth US$2.3 billion. By the end of 2033, the market for metallic pigments is expected to be worth US$3.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the previten years. In Asia Pacific, the demand for metallic pigments is expected to increase more quickly, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Metallic pigments are the perfect choice for printing eye-catching images and ornamental labels due to the growing customer demand for specialised products and appealing packaging. The market is expanding as a result of rising demand for metallic pigments from the automobile industry.
Market Players: –
Altana AG BASF SE COPRABEL Metaflake Ltd. Sun Chemical Corporation Toyal America, Inc. Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co., Ltd. Umicore NV
Segmentation of Metallic Pigments Industry Research
By Product Type :
Copper Aluminum Bronze Stainless Steel Others By End Use :
Paints & Coatings Printing Inks Cosmetics & Personal Care Plastics Others
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Competitive Landscape
Distributors of metallic pigments are making huge investments in their supply chain management systems to meet the requirements of consumers. They are putting efforts to extend their reach across the globe. Rising expenditures by suppliers help in maintaining product standards and ensuring the delivery of quality products.
Key suppliers of metallic pigments are involved in mergers and acquisitions to extend their product portfolio.
For instance,
In February 2021, a specialized chemicals company ALTANA finalized the acquisition of TLS Technik GmbH & Co. Spezialpulver KG. This step helped ALTANA to expand its footprint. TLS, which is situated in Germany's Bitterfeld, has more than 25 years of experience in producing high-quality metal powder, which is used in the production of industrial 3-D printing.
“Growing Demand for Innovative Packaging Solutions Stimulating Demand for Metallic Pigments”
Tobacco, gift wraps, and food & beverages industries are contributing to increased demand for packaging solutions, which is anticipated to contribute to rising sales of metallic pigments. Increased product differentiations, enhanced appearance of varipackaged items, and availability of advanced color shades are predicted to put a positive impact on the demand for metallic pigments for varipackaging applications.
The size of the global printing ink market is estimated to exceed at a substantial speed, which can provide ample opportunities for suppliers of metallic pigments. They are suitable for a wide variety of paper & cardboard and plastic and help in gloss improvement.
